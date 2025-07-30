Kargil War veteran’s family in Pune harassed to prove citizenship

Kargil War veteran Hakimuddin Shaik and his family were allegedly harassed by a mob of 30 to 40 unidentified people accompanied by police, who stormed into their house around 11.30 PM in Pune’s Chandannagar area, on the night of July 26.

The family spoke to IndiaToday TV and said, "We were told that if we didn't show documents, we would be declared illegal immigrants."

Also read: Bengali migrant workers ‘assaulted’ in TN on suspicion of being illegal immigrants

A harrowing ordeal

The unidentified mob was accompanied by police, and the family’s citizenship documents were demanded. Despite the family’s military background, with members of it serving in the 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars - the male members of the family were threatened that if they failed to produce documents, they would be branded as illegal immigrants.

Hakimuddin’s brother, Irshad Shaikh, said that their family has a long history of military service. "My uncles Shaikh Naeemuddin and Shaikh Mohammad Salim fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars."

Yet, the men of the family were taken to the police station and allegedly held there till 3 AM. A family member alleged, “We were told to wait until 3 AM and warned if we failed to prove our citizenship, we would be declared Bangladeshi or Rohingya.”

Also read: Why Yogendra Yadav believes Bihar SIR should be scrapped I Interview

Police present that night

Irshad said, "A group of unknown men shouting slogans and kicking doors were demanding documents. A plainclothes officer tried to calm them down. A police van waited down the road.”

When contacted, DCP Somay Munde confirmed police presence in the area that night. "Our team visited the location based on inputs about suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The family was asked to produce identity documents as part of verification," he said.

“Our team asked for documents. Once it was clear they were Indian, we let them go. The police team was not accompanied by any third party. We have video footage,” he added.

Also read: Journalist Sneha Barve attacked: NWMI demands accused Morde’s arrest

Police and political responses

According to a TOI report, Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar said, “If negligence is found, action will follow. Preliminary findings suggest police did not forcibly enter the house.” and added that an investigation is underway.

In response to this incident, NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule posted on X on Wednesday (July 30) and said, "We strongly condemn this incident. Our position is that a fair and thorough investigation into this incident must be conducted and the strictest action must be taken against the guilty."

Watch: Bihar SIR: EC defends voter deletions amid SC scrutiny; what next?

Accountability sought

Hakimuddin (58), served for 16 years in the Indian Army’s 269 Engineer Regiment from 1984 to 2000. He questioned why he was being put through this ordeal, “I fought for this country in Kargil.”

Hakimuddin Shah lived in Pune until 2013, before moving back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. However, the rest of his family, including brothers, nephews and their wives, still live in Pune.

“My entire family belongs to this nation. Why are we being asked to prove it?” he added.

The family is seeking an investigation into the incidents that unfolded on July 26, and is concerned about the police’s involvement in allegedly enabling the mob’s actions.