Why Yogendra Yadav believes Bihar SIR should be scrapped I Interview

Political activist Yogendra Yadav, speaking from Patna during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) involving citizens from 15–20 districts of Bihar, has raised serious concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission. In an interview with The Federal’s Manish Kumar, Yadav called the revision process a “fraudulent exercise” that threatens the democratic rights of voters, especially in Bihar. With a crucial Supreme Court hearing slated for July 28, Yadav laid out his objections and the next steps in what he believes is a politically motivated attempt to disenfranchise citizens.

What feedback are you receiving from the ground about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

This public hearing we are conducting in Patna has brought together ordinary people from 15 to 20 districts of Bihar. From what we've heard since morning, it’s clear that the on-ground execution of the Special Intensive Revision has absolutely nothing to do with what is outlined in the Election Commission's papers and guidelines.



Also read | Centre open to Parliament debate on Op Sindoor, Bihar SIR; mum on PM Modi's reply

The guidelines say the Booth Level Officer (BLO) should provide two papers, but in reality, no one is receiving them. BLOs are supposed to visit households to hand over the papers, but no such visits are taking place. Citizens are expected to fill out their forms, but we’re seeing BLOs fill them out, even forging signatures in many cases. People are also supposed to receive a receipt, yet not a single person has reported receiving one.

What we are witnessing is a large-scale fraudulent process that could result in electoral rolls more compromised than the ones we already have.

You had earlier approached the Supreme Court. What was the outcome, and what do you plan for the upcoming hearing on July 28?

There is a widespread misunderstanding being spread by the media that we didn’t get the relief we sought from the Supreme Court. That is false. In fact, we got exactly what we asked for.

We never requested a stay on the revision process. The court order itself states that the petitioner did not seek a stay. What we did ask for was that the draft electoral rolls should not be published without the Supreme Court’s approval. And that has been granted, the court will now hold a hearing on the matter.

What we want now is a stay on the draft electoral rolls and for them not to be released at all. Every single individual who was on the electoral roll as of June 24 must remain on it. Not a single name should be dropped.

The Supreme Court had also directed the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar, ration cards, and EPIC details. There’s no official notification, yet BLOs are demanding Aadhaar. What’s happening?

I believe the Election Commission is unlikely to accept the Supreme Court’s suggestion. My sense is that they will contest it strongly, because once Aadhaar is accepted as valid proof, the underlying political motive behind this exercise gets defeated.

If Aadhaar becomes the norm, mass disenfranchisement becomes impossible. That’s why I expect the Commission to deploy high-profile lawyers to oppose Aadhaar inclusion, even though Aadhaar is already part of the EC’s own registration guidelines and rules.

This contradiction exposes the real intent behind the SIR process—it’s about disenfranchisement, plain and simple.

What is your final demand regarding the SIR process and the upcoming elections?

The Special Intensive Revision order must be scrapped altogether. It is unconstitutional. It violates the Representation of the People Act and undermines 75 years of democratic convention. This isn’t just about Bihar, it must be scrapped across the country.



Also read | EC's SIR in Bihar a precursor to One Nation, One Election? Talking Sense With Srini

Until then, elections should be held based on the voter rolls as they stood on June 24. If there are any grievances, there is already a routine mechanism for complaints and corrections, which the Election Commission manages regularly. What is the need to create a crisis now?

If the existing rolls are deficient in any way, clean them. Who is stopping the Commission from doing that through regular processes?

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.