Those who targeted me have been rejected by people, says Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday (January 16) congratulated her party as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the BJP’s historic victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the country’s richest civic body.

It is noteworthy that Ranaut’s office, attached to her bungalow in Mumbai, was demolished by the BMC in 2020 when the undivided Shiv Sena was in power.

Kangana hails Mahayuti's BMC victory

“I am absolutely delighted with the BJP’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra BMC elections. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the entire BJP family in Maharashtra for this remarkable saffron sweep,” Ranaut told NDTV.

With the Shiv Sena losing control of the BMC, Ranaut described the outcome as “a big win for all of us”.

Recalling the demolition of her property, an action the Bombay High Court had described as “nothing but malice in law,” the actor-turned-politician said those who had targeted her had now been rejected by the people. “Those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names and asked me to leave Maharashtra have today been abandoned by Maharashtra itself,” she said.

She further remarked that she was glad the electorate had shown “women-haters, bullies and the nepotism mafia” their place.

Setback for Senas and Pawars

The results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections have made it clear that the much-publicised reunion of cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, after 20 years, to consolidate the Marathi vote and reclaim the legacy of Bal Thackeray did not work.

The results in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections also sent a clear political signal, indicating that the Pawar brand no longer guarantees electoral success in major urban centres.

Despite tactical coordination between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the expected consolidation of votes did not materialise.