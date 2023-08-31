INDIA’s Mumbai meet begins today; logo, coordination panel on agenda

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day conclave of the Opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai on Thursday (August 31) evening and are likely to announce a coordination committee as well as unveil a logo for the alliance.

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the alliance on Wednesday (August 30) exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces, unlike the BJP. The Opposition alliance also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits — the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Posters and hoardings, showing leaders of the INDIA alliance put up in Mumbai ahead of the two-day meeting of the alliance starting today. pic.twitter.com/DBTSf9g0mE — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition alliance is likely to announce a coordination committee which could consist of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc. It is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes, communication strategy, and chalk out the common minimum programme. Leaders arrive in Mumbai Several chief ministers and senior leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already arrived in Mumbai besides former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will arrive on Thursday.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin leaves from Chennai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ueFjdJKNfZ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will also land in Mumbai on Thursday. An informal meeting of all the leaders will take place followed by a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, where the visiting leaders will get to savour the traditional Maharashtrian food, including 'Puran Poli', and also a mix of North and South Indian dishes. INDIA has taken on challenge to stop fascist forces: Ashok Chavan Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is heading the organising committee of the INDIA alliance meet, on Wednesday said the meeting in Mumbai was significant as Maharashtra has shown the country a way forward in the independence movement, industrial and social revolutions. He said the INDIA alliance has a developmental agenda and has taken on the challenge to stop fascist forces.

#WATCH | Mumbai: CPI General Secretary D Raja says, "The primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat BJP in order to save the nation, save the Constitution, democracy, secularism federalism. And the country is in great trouble. The country is in… pic.twitter.com/XhmagwCQBh — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023