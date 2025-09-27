IMD issues orange alert as Mumbai braces for heavy rain

With an orange alert in place, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (September 27) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, officials said.

In its forecast issued at 8 am and valid for 24 hours, the IMD said the city would witness a “cloudy sky with heavy rain” across Mumbai and the adjoining suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy showers at isolated locations.

The weather department on Friday issued an orange alert for the metropolis, predicting heavy to very rainfall at isolated places for the next three days.

Overcast skies, light showers

The city and suburban areas woke up to overcast skies, while some areas received light to moderate showers.



According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there will be a high tide of 3.48 metres in the Arabian Sea at 2.25 pm and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.17 pm.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 30.07 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, while eastern and western suburbs received 26.12 mm and 9.99 mm rainfall during the period, a civic official said.

The traffic on the city roads is normal, while the local train services are operating with some delays.

(With agency inputs)