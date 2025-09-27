Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Big update by Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday (September 27) announced major updates on India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

According to him, the first 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will be operational in 2027. The entire section between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be opened to the public by 2029.

After visiting the construction site at Surat station, he said, "The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours and seven minutes." He also inspected the track installation work and the first turnout installation at the station.

"Overall progress of the first bullet train project is good. By 2028, the entire Thane-Ahmedabad section will be commissioned," he told reporters.

320 kmph speed potential

Vaishnaw stated that the speed potential of the main line is 320 kmph and 80 kmph for the loop line. He also revealed that the most modern technologies have been utilised to ensure the safe and efficient movement of trains.

"Several vibration mechanisms have been created here. The utility cable will take the vibrations whenever the train moves at 320 kmph," he said, adding that there were several safety features that have been added to the track to ensure the stability and safety of the train even if there is a very heavy gust of wind or a sudden earthquake.

Modern technologies

Vaishnaw said the heavy work for the Surat station was completed. "Finishing and utility work was progressing faster along with the track link," he noted further.

"Today, the first turnout is installed here in the Surat station. A turnout is the place where the track either joins or separates. A lot of new technologies were used, including roller bearings on which the tracks will move. The sleepers are made of a composite material," he said.

Vaishnaw said the ambitious bullet train project would turn the economies of all major cities from Mumbai to Ahmedabad into one and spur growth like it did in Japan when the first bullet train was introduced.

"We hope to start work on the new projects very soon. In our party's (BJP's) manifesto, we promised three more corridors in the North, one in the East, and one in the South. Mumbai-Ahmedabad is in the western part of the country. We will have four bullet train corridors as we go forward," he said.





Bharat’s bullet train project is advancing rapidly with the world’s most modern technology.



