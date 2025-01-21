Pune reports 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome; what is the condition?

At least 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, have been detected in Pune, prompting civic authorities to conduct a detailed survey of patients.

An official on Tuesday (January 21) said that the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sent samples from affected patients to ICMR-NIV for testing.

Also read: Hyderabad: Scarlet fever cases rise in children, experts warn against delaying treatment

A majority of the cases were reportedly detected in the Sinhgad Road area of the city.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

According to doctors, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs.

Those suffering from the condition experience tingling sensation, numbness, pain separately or in combination. These symptoms are often followed by weakness in the legs and arms on both the side.

It may take from hours to weeks for the symptoms to develop.

The condition in some patients triggers the autonomic nervous system, leading to abnormalities in heart rate and blood pressure.

Detailed probe initiated

Dr Nina Borade, chief of the civic health department, said 22 suspected cases of GBS were reported at three to four hospitals in the city.

Also read: Study finds higher surgical infection rate in India compared to high-income countries

"Reports of suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome cases have surfaced in the last two days. We have initiated a detailed probe and constituted an expert panel. We have also sent samples of these suspected cases to ICMR-NIV for further investigation," she said.

Dr Borade explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS, as they weaken patients' immunity.

‘GBS won’t lead to pandemic’

"It is prevalent in both paediatric and young age groups. However, GBS will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic," she said, adding that with treatment, most people recover fully from the condition.

"We have constituted a committee of experts, including scientists from NIV and epidemiologists. A detailed surveillance of the patients will be conducted. There is no need for panic as of now," she said.

Also read: Nipah infection: More restrictions imposed at containment zones in Malappuram district

Most patients in 12-30 years age group

Most suspected patients are in the age group of 12 to 30 years, with only one case involving a 59-year-old patient who is currently undergoing treatment.

“GBS doesn't require separate treatment. Supportive care such as antibiotics, IV fluids, and treatments for paralysis are generally sufficient. The disease is self-limiting and recoverable. The PMC has the expertise and medical preparedness to manage these cases," Dr Borade told PTI.

Dr Sameer Jog, a consultant intensivist, said his private hospital reported 17 suspected cases.

"This is essentially an immunological disease. After certain infections, whether bacterial or viral, the body's immune system is evoked. This evoked immunity acts against the nerves and muscles, affecting the lower limbs, upper limbs, and respiratory muscles. That is why it is called a nerve disorder," he explained.

Bacterial, viral infections the trigger

He said patients develop weakness in the lower and upper limbs. Some also experience weakness in the respiratory muscles, requiring ventilator support.

Also read: Parvovirus B19 or ‘slapped cheek’ illness: All you need to know as cases rise in US

"The causes include bacterial and viral infections that can trigger a host's immunity, leading to GBS. Common viruses linked to this include the influenza virus and rotavirus. Even dengue and chikungunya viruses are associated with triggering GBS," the doctor said.

Dr Jog emphasised that GBS can be caused by contaminated food and water, highlighting the importance of maintaining food and water hygiene.

Of the 17 cases reported at his hospital, eight patients are currently on ventilator support.

(With inputs from agencies)