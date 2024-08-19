Parvovirus B19 or ‘slapped cheek’ illness: All you need to know as cases rise in US

Days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox (mpox) outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, there is another illness that people need to be wary of as parvovirus B19 or “slapped cheek” or Fifth Disease cases are increasing in the US.

Recently, the US government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory to notify healthcare providers, public health authorities, and the public about a surge in human parvovirus B19 activity in America.

Also, in the first quarter of 2024, public health authorities in 14 European countries observed unusually high numbers of cases of parvovirus B19, as per CDC's advisory.

What is parvovirus B19 or ‘slapped cheek’ illness?

According to the CDC’s health advisory, parvovirus B19 is a seasonal respiratory virus that is transmitted through respiratory droplets by people with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection.

Parvovirus B19 is “highly transmissible in respiratory droplets”, with 50 per cent of susceptible people infected after household exposure and 20 to 50 per cent of susceptible students and staff infected during school outbreaks, it said.

Historically, people working in schools and in close contact with children (e.g., daycare workers and teachers) have had high occupational risk of infection. About 50 per cent of adults have detectable antibodies by age 20 years. More than 70 per cent of adults have detectable antibodies by age 40 years. Antibodies from prior infection are thought to protect against reinfection.

Parvovirus B19 infection can be transmitted during pregnancy (i.e., from mother to the foetus) or through transfusion of blood components and certain plasma derivates.

People with IgM antibodies

The proportion of people with IgM antibodies, an indicator of recent infection, increased among all ages from less than three per cent during 2022-2024 to 10 per cent in June 2024 in the US.

The “greatest increase”, CDC said, was observed among children aged 5-9 years, from 15 per cent during 2022-2024 to 40 per cent in June 2024. Among plasma donors, the prevalence of pooled samples with parvovirus B19 DNA less than 104 IU/mL increased from 1.5 per cent in December 2023 to 19.9 per cent in June 2024.