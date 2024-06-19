Finger in ice cream: 'It may belong to injured Pune factory staffer', say cops

The human finger that was found in an ice cream cone by a customer in Mumbai a few days ago was most likely that of an employee working at the Pune factory where the ice cream was produced, investigation by police has revealed.

Police have discovered that one of the workers in the third-party manufacturing unit supplying ice cream to the company, Yummo Ice Creams, suffered a finger injury recently in an accident. They suspect that the finger found in the ice cream could belong to this particular person.

Police have sent a DNA sample of the employee concerned to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for investigation.



The license of the ice cream manufacturer in question has already been suspended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after the incident, pending further investigation.

Yummo Ice Creams said it had halted production at the third-party unit and also isolated all the products supplied by this facility at its warehouses and was in the process of doing the same thing in the whole supply chain.