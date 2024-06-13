Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream
A case has been registered against Yummo brand for food adulteration and endangering human life; the ice cream has been sent for probe
A doctor in Mumbai was shocked to see a human finger sticking out of a cone ice cream that he had ordered online.
Orlem Brandon Serrao of Malad, a Mumbai suburb, ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand.
Horrible find
"After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece but still spat it out to check what it was," Dr Serrao said in a video statement.
When he found what it was, he was in a state of shock.
"I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized," he said.
Police case
A photo shared online shows a human finger sticking out of the cone ice cream.
The doctor hurriedly put the piece in an ice pack to show it to the equally startled police.A case has been registered against the Yummo brand for food adulteration and endangering human life. The police have sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis.