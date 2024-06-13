Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

A doctor in Mumbai was shocked to see a human finger sticking out of a cone ice cream that he had ordered online.

Orlem Brandon Serrao of Malad, a Mumbai suburb, ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand.

Horrible find

"After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece but still spat it out to check what it was," Dr Serrao said in a video statement.

When he found what it was, he was in a state of shock.

"I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized," he said.

Police case

A photo shared online shows a human finger sticking out of the cone ice cream.

The doctor hurriedly put the piece in an ice pack to show it to the equally startled police.

A case has been registered against the Yummo brand for food adulteration and endangering human life. The police have sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis.