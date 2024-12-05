Fadnavis oath-taking: VIP guest list, 42,000 to attend; Shinde suspense continues

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday (December 5) evening in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

This key event is to be held in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan and is expected to be a grand affair. Besides PM Modi, many senior leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers, CMs/Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Opposition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state, are slated to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Some of the prominent personalities of the Marathi and Hindi film industries, leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, more than 100 spiritual leaders, famous academicians and literary personalities, and BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers will also be part of the event. National Award-winning music composer duo Ajay-Atul is expected to perform at the swearing-in ceremony.

Eknath Shinde as deputy CM?

Even as some sources have told PTI that NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers, there is no clarity on whether the outgoing CM Eknath Shinde will be a part of the new Mahayuti ministry to be led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters yesterday after staking a claim to form a government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis had urged Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to join his Cabinet.

"Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and told him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us... We will fulfil the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," Fadnavis said after his Raj Bhawan visit.

Meanwhile, at the press conference, the Shiv Sena boss aid, “I am happy that at this place around two and a half years ago, Fadnavis had recommended my name that I should become the CM. Now, we have given a letter of recommendation from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere."

However, Shinde did not reveal if he will take up the deputy CM's post.

Elaborate security

According to BJP leader Prasad Lad, special arrangements have been made for around 42,000 attendees and a separate seating for 2,000 VIPs have been made at the oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai today.

There are arrangements to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters as well. Elaborate security arrangements are also in place for the event.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, an official said.

Regulating traffic flow

Mumbai Police has amped up security measures as several roads will either be closed or diverted to manage the traffic flow in the area.

The Mumbai Police's traffic advisory will be in effect from 12 pm onwards on December 5 till the end of the event.

Attendees have been advised to use public transport, particularly local trains, to reach Azad Maidan since parking facilities won't be available near the venue.

Intense negotiations

For the third time, Fadnavis (54), an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra.

The formation of the government under Fadnavis comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis had emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following the BJP's strong showing in the elections as it secured 132 seats in the 288-member House.

Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners.

Following this meeting, the governor extended an invitation for Fadnavis to lead the new government.

At the legislature party meeting earlier on Wednesday, Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance was due to the mantra of “Ek hai toh safe hai” given by PM Modi.

