ED, ATS conduct joint raids in Thane over suspected terror funding

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted joint raids on Thursday (December 11) at Padgha in Thane district in connection with suspected terror funding, officials said.

The raids were underway at Padgha since the early hours of Thursday, an official said, adding that "the action was based on some earlier operations conducted by the ATS at Borivali village in Padgha".

Raids linked to SIMI

The ED was conducting raids at the residences of several suspects and inquiring into suspicious money transactions, the official said, adding that the ATS was assisting the federal agency sleuths.

In June this year, the ATS, along with the Thane rural police, conducted a massive search at the residences of 22 persons, including Saquib Nachan, a former office-bearer of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and other suspected members and sympathisers of the banned outfit at Borivali.

During the search, the ATS had seized 19 mobile phones and incriminating material and documents related to radicalisation.

It is to be noted that two years ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also carried out raids in Padgha in connection with some terror-related activities. The NIA arrested Nachan in connection with this case. He died in June this year.

(With agency inputs)