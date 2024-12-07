TN, Karnataka have made economic gains amid Maharashtra's political flux

Maharashtra, long celebrated as the engine of India’s economy, finds itself at the crossroads.

Political instability, inconsistent policies, and slowing growth have eroded its dominance, creating opportunities for southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to pull ahead.

Once the unchallenged leader in industrial growth and economic output, Maharashtra faces mounting challenges as these southern states redefine India’s economic dynamics. Over the past five years, the state has seen much political flux, with a split in the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and resultant government changes mid-tenure. Now, with Devendra Fadnavis helming what appears to be a stabler coalition government, the state could possibly look at fixing its economic issues. Also read: Ladki Behan Yojana | 9 states spending Rs 1 lakh-cr on cash transfer for women in FY25 Southern states take lead Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have become India’s new economic leaders through strategic governance and focused policy-making. Their growth is no accident – it results from clear priorities, political stability, and an ability to adapt to emerging opportunities. In contrast, Maharashtra has struggled to maintain its earlier momentum. Dubbed the “Detroit of Asia”, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a global manufacturing hub. Its automotive sector leads the nation, while its electronics exports reached a staggering $9.56 billion in FY 2023-24, making it India’s largest exporter. In 2023, Tamil Nadu also accounted for 68 per cent of the country’s electric two-wheeler production, indicating its ability to embrace new technologies and sectors. Also read | How 'Dravidian Model' has shaped Tamil Nadu's economy Meanwhile, Karnataka has cemented its reputation as India’s Silicon Valley. Its robust tech industry has made it a global hub for innovation, attracting significant investment in IT, biotech, and green technology. With Bengaluru at the centre of this transformation, Karnataka’s economy has become one of the most dynamic in India. GDP contributions This shift is reflected in their growing contributions to India’s GDP. The chart below compares the GDP contributions of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka over time, highlighting shifts in economic dominance.





Tamil Nadu’s share rose from 7.1 per cent in 1990-91 to 8.9 per cent in 2023-24, while Karnataka’s share increased from 5.4 per cent in 1960-61 to 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.

Maharashtra, while still the largest state economy, has seen its share drop from over 15 per cent in earlier years to 13.3 per cent in 2023-24, as per the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister's working paper titled Relative Economic Performance of Indian States. Per capita output The per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) is a key metric that reflects economic output per individual. Here, too, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have outpaced Maharashtra, showcasing their stronger industrial and economic bases, as reflected in the chart below.





Karnataka's per capita NSDP rose from ₹2,65,623 in 2021-22 to ₹3,32,926 in 2023-24, while that of Tamil Nadu rose from ₹2,41,131 in 2021-22 to ₹3,50,000 in 2023-24. Maharashtra's per capita NSDP increased from ₹2,15,233 in 2021-22 to ₹2,77,603 in 2023-24, per data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

While Maharashtra’s growth is notable, it lags significantly behind its southern peers, underlining its slower adaptation to changing economic conditions. Maharashtra’s challenges Maharashtra’s struggles can be traced back to political instability and inconsistent policies. Frequent government changes have created uncertainty, discouraged investment and hindered long-term planning. Once synonymous with industrial might and financial clout, the state now is not able to capitalise on emerging opportunities in sectors like electronics manufacturing, green technology, and electric vehicles. Even in traditional industries, Maharashtra has been losing ground. Its industrial output has not kept pace with Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing resurgence or Karnataka’s rapid expansion in new-age sectors. This has raised concerns about the state’s ability to compete in a fast-changing economic environment. Also read | GDP figures highlight government’s waning role as economic driver Growing debt burden Adding to Maharashtra’s woes is its growing debt burden. The state’s debt rose by 23 per cent over the past three years, reaching ₹7,11,278 crore in 2023. By contrast, Tamil Nadu’s debt grew by less than 1 per cent, while Karnataka’s increased by 13 per cent, as the chart below shows.





Maharashtra’s fiscal health is becoming a cause for concern, particularly as its economic growth slows, as per various reports and PRS Research data.