Ladki Behan Yojana | 9 states spending Rs 1 lakh-cr on cash transfer for women in FY25

The BJP, which formed the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra on Thursday (December 5), largely owes its stupendous victory in the Assembly polls to the success of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Also called the ‘Ladki Behan Yojana,’ the scheme provides a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21-65 years through direct bank transfer (DBT). The Mahayuti 1.0 government, led by Eknath Shinde, has already disbursed three instalments to over two crore women in the state and had promised to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 per month if it is elected to power. Women, as hoped by the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance, played a defining role in the Mahayuti’s win. While around 3.06 crore women voted in the polls, they outnumbered male voters in at least 15 of the state’s 288 Assembly constituencies. Also read: How 'Ladli Behna' scheme helped BJP-led Mahayuti retain power in Maharashtra But not just Maharashtra, at least 13 other states have already implemented cash transfer schemes for women. A report by PRS Legislative has pegged the cumulative cost of these schemes in nine states at Rs 1 lakh-crore for the 2024-25 fiscal. These states are Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Who promises what? While Karnataka’s ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme promises the maximum cash benefit at Rs 2,000 per month, it is followed by Maharashtra’s Ladki Behan Yojana at Rs 1,500 per month. While Assam through its ‘Orunondoi’ scheme and Madhya Pradesh through the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ are providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,250 to beneficiaries, Rs 1,000 is being provided by the states of Chhattisgarh (Mahtari Vandan Yojana), Delhi (Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana), and Tamil Nadu (Magalir Urimai Thogai) to eligible beneficiaries. While the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is providing a monthly cash transfer of Rs 1,000 to 1,200 to women through the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, the newly-formed BJP government in Odisha has launched the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ under which beneficiaries have been promised Rs 833 in their bank accounts every month.