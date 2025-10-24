Maharashtra doctor dies by suicide; writes note on palm accusing 2 cops of rape, harassment

A woman doctor from Beed, who worked in a government hospital, allegedly committed suicide in Satara, Maharashtra, on October 23. In her suicide note, she reportedly accused two police personnel, Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar, of rape and mental harassment.

After the incident came to light, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the immediate suspension of the police officers who were mentioned in the note. According to police officials, the victim was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan late on Thursday (October 23) night, following which the police were alerted.

Police officials suspended

Taking cognizance of the incident, Fadnavis spoke to the Satara Superintendent of Police, and ordered the immediate suspension of the police officers named by the woman doctor.

In the statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Fadnavis, who also holds the home department portfolio, instructed that strict actions be taken against all the accused involved in the case.

Suicide note

In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged that she had been subjected to sexual assault and mental harassment by two Satara police personnel over the last five months. She accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of raping her and sexually harassing her on multiple occasions, while another officer, Prashant Bankar, allegedly mentally harassed her.

Authorities have registered a case, and her body was sent for a post-mortem. The police is also investigating the allegations mentioned on her palm, said reports.

Women's Commission urges strict action

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar urged the Satara Police to take strict action against the accused.

"Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused. Those involved in this unfortunate incident will not be spared," Chakankar said.

(With inputs from agency)