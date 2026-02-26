CID probes sabotage, criminal negligence angle in Baramati plane crash

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department said on Thursday (February 26) that the probe into the Baramati plane crash that led to the death of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others is to determine whether there was any sabotage or criminal negligence involved in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Sunil Ramanand, ADG (CID), said the probe into the incident is being conducted in a detailed and professional manner. “The purpose of the CID probe is to determine whether there was any foul play in the plane crash. It will also examine whether there was any criminal negligence. Thirdly, the probe will ascertain whether any criminal act, including illegal omission, led to the crash,” said Ramanand.

He further stated that once the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) concludes its report, the findings will be included in the CID investigation. “We have collected several pieces of evidence,” added Ramanand.

Possible legal action and CBI probe request

The officer said that if the probe unravels any criminal angle, including negligence or sabotage, is established in the probe, the CID will register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read: Rohit Pawar alleges police refused to lodge FIR in Ajit Pawar plane crash case

Elaborating further, Ramanand said, considering the seriousness of the case, the state government has also written to the Centre seeking a CBI probe.

Pawars seek FIR

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin Yugendra Pawar approached the Baramati Taluka police station seeking registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures over the January 28 Learjet-45 crash that killed then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Rohit had filed a similar complaint in Mumbai a day earlier.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar crash: Rohit seeks aviation minister's resignation

Backed by supporters demanding justice, the two submitted a written complaint naming VSR Ventures, some unidentified DGCA officials and a firm called ‘Arrow’. Police, however, did not register an FIR.

‘AAIB not probing technical angle’

“We had a long discussion. We cited several legal provisions to support our demand for FIR. However, they informed that DGCA and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) are already carrying out the probe,” said Rohit Pawar.

Also Read: Rohit Pawar flags 'sabotage' angle in Baramati crash, cites AI-171 crash media report

“I told them that AAIB is probing the technical angle in the crash and not the criminal angle. Our demand is that criminal negligence in the crash be probed,” he added.

“An FIR should be registered against VSR Ventures… investigation into the crash be expedited,” Yugendra Pawar said.

(With agency inputs)