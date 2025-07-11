Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market; 1 dead

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 46-year-old man died after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad market in the early hours of Friday, a fire services official said.

The body of Manoj Sharma was found in the debris, he said, adding a call about the collapse was received at 1.56 am.

The building housed multiple shops, the Delhi Fire Services official said. PTI

