Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market; 1 dead
Manoj Sharma, 46, found in debris after early morning collapse in commercial area; fire services on site
New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 46-year-old man died after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad market in the early hours of Friday, a fire services official said.
The body of Manoj Sharma was found in the debris, he said, adding a call about the collapse was received at 1.56 am.
The building housed multiple shops, the Delhi Fire Services official said. PTI
Next Story