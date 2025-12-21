BJP sweeps Maharashtra local body polls as Mahayuti extends dominance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reaffirmed its dominance in Maharashtra politics on Sunday (December 21) when it took a big lead in elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats (intermediate urban local bodies).

According to the latest reports, the saffron party was leading in more than 3,100 seats (out of 6,859 that went to polling), while its allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) were leading in 600 and 200 seats, respectively.

Against the Mahayuti Alliance’s dominant show, the Opposition, including the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Congress, took the lead in 145, 122, and 105 seats, respectively.

Overall, the Mahayuti Alliance was leading in 241 local bodies, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in only 52.

The two-phase elections were held on December 2 and 20.

Local elections after almost a decade

The grassroots elections in Maharashtra were being closely watched since the results would give an indication about the party or alliance that dominates the state’s semi-urban and rural areas.

According to another report, the BJP came up as the single-largest in the local elections, tightening the Mahayuti Alliance’s grip by pocketing 133 of 246 municipal councils announced at the time of filing this report. The saffron party also won a majority of municipal councillor seats.

A year after Assembly polls, Mahayuti continues to dominate

These results come just a year after the BJP-led alliance’s big win in the Assembly polls in 2024. According to one political observer, the trend in the latest elections is not surprising since people tend to back the ruling establishment in local polls.

The results also come ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in January 2026.

Opposition showed less coordination

The Opposition, however, was expected to give the Mahayuti Alliance a strong fight in the local body polls, particularly in the context of Maharashtra’s agrarian crises, but their campaign showed a clear lack of coordination as the parties concentrated more on their own turf.

With the Mahayuti, the scenario was completely different, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies putting up a comprehensive show to reach out to the voters. There were also incidents of friction within the ruling alliance, with the BJP being accused of showing a big-brotherly attitude. But eventually, the alliance overrode all the odds to come out with flying colours.