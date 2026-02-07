BJP names Ritu Tawde as Mumbai Mayor candidate

The BJP on Saturday (February 7) announced corporate Ritu Tawde as its candidate for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena nominated Sanjay Ghadi for the post of Deputy Mayor.

Party leader Amit Satam declared the name of the BJP Mayoral candidate, while Shiv Sena Rahul Shewale announced Ghadi's candidature at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

While Tawde is a corporator from Ward 132, Ghadi was elected from Ward 5 in the January 15 civic election.

'Ghadi to be Deputy Mayor for 15 months'

Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More has said in a statement that Ghadi, one of the senior former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators who switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, will serve as deputy mayor for 15 months.

According to a PTI report on splitting the deputy mayor's term in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena intends to allow four of its corporators.

In the polls to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while Shiv Sena won 29 seats. The ruling alliance, with a combined strength of 118 corporators, is past the halfway mark of 114 and is well placed to secure the mayor's post.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), won six and one seat, respectively.

Among other parties, the Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM eight, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) three, and the Samajwadi Party two. Two independent candidates also won in the high-stakes election, held after a nine-year gap.

Overall, candidates of recognised political parties secured 26,07,612 votes, accounting for 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election was 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters chose the NOTA option. The results point to a fragmented civic verdict, with alliances proving decisive in determining the final outcome of the BMC elections.

The BMC commissioner has been serving as the state government-appointed administrator since March 7, 2022, following the end of the previous term.

The BMC is the country's richest civic body, with its budget for the 2025-26 pegged at Rs 74,450 crore, which is higher than that of some smaller states.

(With agency inputs)