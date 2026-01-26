Ganesh Naik remark fuels BJP–Shinde Sena rift in Maharashtra

All is not well within the BJP–Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, with fresh signs of strain emerging after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The latest trigger is a provocative remark by Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik, who said at a recent event that if permitted by the party, he would “erase Shinde” from politics.

BJP-Sena alliance under strain

Ganesh Naik’s unease with the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance has been evident for some time. He has repeatedly argued that the BJP should have contested the local body elections independently, claiming the party would have secured a better result and won more seats on its own.

Also Read: Kalyan-Dombivli 'missing' UBT corporators: Is Sena eyeing strength vis-a-vis BJP?

Despite these remarks, Naik has also maintained that the BJP is a disciplined organisation and that its leaders would ultimately abide by decisions taken by the party leadership. "We accepted it because the party gave the order. Even though we did not like it, the workers tolerated it. We accepted the decision of the party leadership," he was quoted as saying by ABP.

Mayor post triggers fresh discord

Shinde’s Sena won 399 of the 2,869 wards across Maharashtra in the local body elections and finished third in the BMC polls. Its performance helped the BJP cross the majority mark in Mumbai. However, tensions have surfaced in the aftermath, primarily over the choice of the next Mumbai mayor. While Shinde’s faction is pressing for the post to go to one of its corporators, sections within the BJP have opposed the demand.

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) not just a party but an idea, BJP can't finish it: Uddhav Thackeray

The issue escalated earlier this month when Shinde moved his corporators to a five-star hotel, fuelling speculation about internal bargaining within the alliance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought to play down the discord, stating that the BJP and Shinde’s Sena would jointly arrive at an amicable decision on the mayoral post.