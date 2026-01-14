'BJP never used Hindutva for votes,' says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (January 14) said that the BJP has never used Hindutva to seek votes, adding that it is the very soul of the party. The senior BJP leader said that Hindutva is an integral part of the Marathi society, adding that his party respects the beliefs and traditions of every community.

The remarks come ahead of the elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on January 1,5 and counting is scheduled to be held on January 16.

"Hindutva is our soul. We have never asked for votes by 'flaunting' Hindutva. We have simply worshipped Hindutva. Does the Marathi person not believe in Hindutva? We respect and worship the Hindutva of every caste according to their own traditions," Fadnavis told ANI.

Dig at Owaisi

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also took a veiled dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks that a woman wearing hijab could one day become the Prime Minister or the Mumbai Mayor, stating that making such a statement after allying with "Marathi Muslims" misleads the identity (asmita) of the Marathi people.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojana: Fadnavis defers January payout after SEC order

"But when someone forms an alliance with 'Marathi Muslims' and claims they will install a mayor wearing a hijab, and misleads the identity (Asmita) of the Marathi people, at that time, we have to explain what Hindutva really is. That is when we place the talk of Hindutva before the people," said Fadnavis.

'Uddhav abandoned Hindutva'

Accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of deserting Hindutva in a bid to appease a particular community, Fadnavis alleged that electoral gains were the main reason behind the alleged shift in stand.

The Chief Minister said that the Mahayuti government fulfilled the long-standing demand of Balasaheb Thackeray by ensuring the removal of loudspeakers outside places of worship as per the law and Supreme Court guidelines.

Also Read: No doubt that BJP-Sena will win Nagpur civic polls, says Fadnavis

"To distance oneself from Hindutva just for votes and to attract a particular community... Uddhav Thackeray truly needs to answer for this. Removing loudspeakers was Balasaheb's dream. We used the law and the Supreme Court to get loudspeakers removed,” said Fadnavis.

“It is now clear that regardless of whose government comes to power in the future, loudspeakers cannot be reinstalled. But those who claimed they would reinstall loudspeakers after coming to power are now 'licking boots' (acting as sycophants). They should be ashamed," he added.