No doubt that BJP-Sena will win Nagpur civic polls, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (January 13) expressed confidence that the coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena will come to power in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He also claimed that the Opposition front has nothing to offer the city.

Fadnavis led a roadshow on a motorcycle all the way from Bharat Mata Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in the Mahal area on the last day of campaigning for the civic elections.

He addressed the crowds and said, "Looking at the overwhelming response from the people, I have no doubt that under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will break its past record and hoist the saffron flag at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and in civic bodies of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra."

Claims of empty talk

Fadnavis claimed that the people of Nagpur have seen how the BJP has transformed the city, adding that the Opposition parties indulge in empty talk but have nothing to offer.

The 151-seat Nagpur civic body will go to the polls on January 15. The BJP is contesting 143 seats, while the Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on eight seats.

The Congress is contesting independently on all 151 seats.

Accusations of polarisation

Meanwhile, on the same day, state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has criticised CM Devendra Fadnavis and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. He alleged that they were indulging in divisive politics in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

According to an ANI report, Mailk spoke to the media on the final campaigning day and said Mumbai’s identity was being undermined by such attempts to polarise voters. He also stressed that the city’s strength is in its ‘cosmopolitan character’ and the collective contribution of people from diverse backgrounds.