BJP sidelined as Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP claim Ambernath Council

The BJP was in a spot on Friday (January 9) as Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, along with one independent member, formed a group to stake claim to rule the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra by keeping the saffron party out of power.

According to a PTI report, the development was confirmed by a Shiv Sena leader stating that his party, the NCP and one independent have come together in a bid to occupy power in the municipal council in Ambernath in Thane district.

‘Letter submitted to district authorities’

A letter about the formation of this new group has been submitted to the district authorities, he added.

The development comes a day after 12 suspended Congress councillors joined the BJP. Both Sena and NCP are allies in the Mahayuti government helmed by the BJP.

"This development will upset the BJP's well-manoeuvred plans to gain control of the municipal council following the induction of the suspended Congress councillors," the leader said.

An NCP leader also confirmed the development.

BJP-Congress local tie-up

After the December 20 local polls, the local unit of the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining ally Shiv Sena, which had emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also included Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another BJP ally in the state government.

The AVA secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member local body. Shiv Sena had won 27 seats, BJP 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected. With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength rose to 32, excluding the council president, who is also from the BJP.

Left red-faced with the unforeseen tie-up, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 councillors and a block president.

With the latest development, the Sena-NCP-independent combine together has 32 members.

(With agency inputs)