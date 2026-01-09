Ajit Pawar flags ideology erosion, in apparent dig at BJP ahead of Pune civic polls

Amid growing friction between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the BJP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (January 9) said there has been a “steady erosion” of ideological commitment across party lines.

His remarks come against the backdrop of his frequent attacks on local BJP leaders in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the NCP and BJP are contesting civic elections against each other despite being allies in the state government.

Pawar further alleged that political organisations have compromised their core values, replacing ideology with tactical poaching and coercion.

‘Shift towards vendetta politics’

The NCP chief, in an interview with PTI, said that there has been a shift toward "vendetta politics" and the rampant use of inducements to swell party ranks.

Also Read: Are both NCP factions getting united? Ajit Pawar drops big hint

“Lately, political parties have almost abandoned their respective ideologies. Leaders are going anywhere and doing whatever they feel,” Pawar said, as he continued his attacks on the local BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where his party is pitted against the saffron party in civic elections despite being allies in the state.

‘Lack of vision of local BJP leaders’

Pawar further alleged that the “lack of vision” of the local BJP leaders pushed the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies into a “crisis” despite massive spending over the last eight to nine years, said Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the state government.

Though partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state, the BJP and NCP are contesting the civic polls in the two cities independently. The BJP has been urging Pawar to refrain from targeting allies while campaigning.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar continues to attack BJP, says Pune got funds but not development

Pawar also claimed that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) witnessed planned development between 1992 and 2017 when the NCP was in power, but corruption and financial mismanagement marked the BJP’s tenure from 2017 to 2022.

“From 1992 till 2017, Pimpri-Chinchwad was developed with minute planning. The corporation became the richest civic body in Asia due to sound financial management and able leadership. There was no need to take loans or issue bonds during our tenure,” he claimed.

Bonds were issued during the last BJP-led term, he said, alleging irregularities in the Smart City project and works concerning cleanliness drives and waste management.

'Work not visible on ground’

“In the last eight to nine years, around Rs 60,000 crore was spent. Administrative expenses that account for nearly 30-35 per cent amount to about Rs 20,000 crore. Development works worth Rs 40,000 crore were supposed to take place, but that work is not visible on the ground,” said Pawar.

Some leaders are being poached through inducements, while others are pressured by highlighting pending inquiries against them and assuring that probe agencies would be managed after a switch, said Pawar.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar blames BJP for lack of development in Pune ahead of Jan 15 civic polls

Money and muscle power are being openly used in the political arena, he added.

“Those who have money and muscle power are using it. Those who feel that votes can be sought by raising caste issues are adopting that tactic,” Pawar said, responding to a question on frequent defections by party leaders and workers.

Dismisses merger speculation

Dismissing speculation about a merger with the NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit said such discussions existed only in the media. “Right now, we are focused only on winning maximum seats,” he added.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, across the state are scheduled for January 15. Votes will be counted the next day.

(With agency inputs)