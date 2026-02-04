Ajit Pawar’s sons meet Sharad Pawar in Baramati amid NCP merger buzz

A closed-door meeting between NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the sons of late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar – Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar – was held in Baramati on Wednesday (February 4), sources said.

The meeting was held on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institute in the Pawar family’s hometown Baramati. It lasted about one and a half hours, they said.

There was no immediate official word on the agenda of the meeting. The discussions might have centred on the possible merger of the two NCP factions and the upcoming Zila Parishad elections, the sources added.

Ajit Pawar's death

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM. The appointment of Sunetra Pawar allegedly put the merger talks of both the NCP factions on the backburner, said reports.

However, after Ajit Pawar’s death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and the late deputy CM had finalised February 12 as the date to announce the reunification of the NCP factions.

Fadnavis's reaction

A seemingly counterclaim emerged through Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said that if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared the details with him.

Asked about Fadnavis's remarks, Sharad Pawar said, "I do not understand, what right he has to mention my name? As he was nowhere in the merger talks, he has no right to comment on it." He said that NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and NCP head Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks.

Sharad Pawar on merger

Asked if the merger will take place now, Sharad Pawar said that currently their priority is to support each other and then decide how to go ahead.

"As far as political discussions are concerned, we are not talking to anyone," he added. To a question on the appointment of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra as deputy CM after his demise, the senior Pawar said it is a matter of happiness and satisfaction that she got the opportunity to serve in the post.

Plan for memorial

He, however, denied having any knowledge about a memorial for Ajit Pawar being planned on the premises of Vidya Pratishtan, the educational institution founded by the Pawar family in Baramati.

"I have read about it in the newspapers. There has been no discussion on it yet. We will sit together and decide," he said.

Notably, Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, on Sunday said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where the NCP leader's last rites were performed.

(With inputs from agencies)