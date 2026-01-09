Are both NCP factions getting united? Ajit Pawar drops big hint

Workers from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) want to reunite and all differences within the Pawar family have been resolved, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar continues to attack BJP, says Pune got funds but not development

“The workers of both parties want unity. The two NCPs are together now. All tensions within our family have ended,” he said.

NCP factions reunite

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split two years ago after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a rebellion. The Ajit Pawar faction later joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Ajit Pawar assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar also secured the party name and the ‘clock’ symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s faction was renamed NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and allotted a new symbol, the trumpet.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar blames BJP for lack of development in Pune ahead of Jan 15 civic polls

The two factions have decided to come together for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections.

Supriya Sule dismisses rumours

Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Ajit Pawar’s cousin, also told NDTV that the two factions were contesting the Pimpri-Chinchwad polls together at the request of party workers.

“There has been no discussion on whether this alliance with Ajit Pawar will continue,” Sule said.

Also Read: ‘Parivar together’: Ajit Pawar announces NCP-NCP(SP) alliance for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls

She also dismissed speculation about the NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led Maharashtra government or her taking on a ministerial role. “Let those who are pleased with such rumours continue to speak about them,” she said.