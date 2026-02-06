After Ajit Pawar's death, is NCP merger possible? | Talking Sense With Srini

Decoding these developments on Talking Sense with Srini , The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan said the Baramati meetings were being over-politicised, even though they inevitably carry political implications. He clarified that two separate events took place: a meeting of the Vidya Bharati Pratishthan trust, long associated with the Pawar family, and a private condolence visit by Sharad Pawar to Sunetra Pawar’s residence.

Speculation around a possible reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions has resurfaced in Maharashtra following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the sudden political elevation of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as Deputy CM. The buzz intensified after Sharad Pawar met Ajit Pawar’s sons, Jay and Parth, in Baramati, an interaction that has been read by many as more than a condolence call.

“These meetings were largely personal and organisational,” Srinivasan said, adding that the trust meeting involved inducting Ajit Pawar’s sons into its functioning after their father’s death.

However, the broader political context makes any merger talk unavoidable. Srinivasan noted that discussions on reunification between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar were indeed underway before Ajit Pawar’s death.

‘Situation changed after Ajit Pawar’s death’

“According to Sharad Pawar’s camp, a merger announcement was expected around February 12. Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise disrupted that process completely,” he said.

The situation changed dramatically when Sunetra Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister just three days after her husband’s death. Srinivasan pointed out that Sharad Pawar publicly stated he was not informed of this move.

“That statement reopened questions about trust, communication, and political alignment within the family,” he observed.

Also Read: NCP spokesperson Paranjpe slams merger talk after Ajit Pawar death

Assessing the feasibility of a merger now, Srinivasan was categorical.

“At this point, it is extremely difficult. The two factions are politically diametrical opposites,” he said.

While Sharad Pawar has sharpened his criticism of the BJP and the NDA, opposing the Union Budget and raising concerns about farmer interests, Ajit Pawar’s faction, now led by Sunetra Pawar and backed by leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, continues to align firmly with the BJP.

‘Immediate merger impossible’

“This divergence makes an immediate merger impossible,” Srinivasan said.

He also argued that the BJP has little incentive to encourage reunification.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar’s sons meet Sharad Pawar in Baramati amid NCP merger buzz

“Fragmentation of strong regional parties has been a long-term BJP strategy, as seen with both the Shiv Sena and the NCP,” he explained.

Bigger political question

Looking ahead, Srinivasan said the bigger political question is succession.

“Sunetra Pawar is an unknown political commodity, and it is unclear whether her sons will step into active politics,” he said, noting that Sharad Pawar has become visibly more active in Baramati to reassure a shaken cadre base.

Also Read: Maharashtra NCP chief dismisses 'merger' buzz with Sharad Pawar-led party

For now, the merger remains more political mirage than reality, caught between grief, legacy, and hard electoral arithmetic.