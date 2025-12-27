AAP to make civic poll debut in Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai; plans to contest most seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (December 27) announced its maiden entry into the upcoming civic elections in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, stating that it plans to contest the maximum possible number of seats in both municipal corporations.

Addressing reporters, AAP Bhiwandi unit president Masih Iqbal and general secretary Hanumant Jadhav said the party had completed the initial screening of candidates for 30 of the 90 seats in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

AAP's Navi Mumbai civic poll debut

They said the party was prioritising educated and capable candidates with clean reputations and a strong grasp of local issues, adding that discussions were ongoing with local activists to finalise candidates for the remaining seats.

The AAP will contest the civic elections for the first time in Navi Mumbai and has plans to field candidates on 111 seats, said Dinesh Thakur, who heads the Navi Mumbai unit.

In Thane city, the AAP intends to field candidates in 100 out of the 131 seats of the municipal corporation and has already received more than 40 applications from aspirants, Thane unit president Amar Amte told PTI.

Campaign to focus on civic issues

The party will focus its campaign on civic issues, including poor road conditions, inadequate healthcare facilities, water scarcity, sanitation problems and alleged corruption in municipal administrations, they said.

According to AAP leaders, the party aims to implement a governance model based on transparency and public welfare, similar to what it implemented in Delhi and Punjab.

Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur and Navi Mumbai, will take place on January 15, and results will be declared the next day.

(With agency inputs)