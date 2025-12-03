Delhi MCD bypolls: Kejriwal claims public trust in AAP returning

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the MCD bypoll results show that public trust is returning to AAP in just 10 months.

The AAP, which was eyeing a third term in Delhi, lost to the BJP in the Assembly elections held in February.

The MCD bypolls to 12 wards were being considered a litmus test for the BJP since they were the first big electoral battle for the saffron party after coming to power in Delhi.

BJP won seven of the nine wards it held earlier, while AAP secured three and Congress and All India Forward Bloc one each. AAP lost Chandni Mahal and Chandni Chowk wards it held earlier, but won Mundka, Dakshinpuri and Naraina.

"In the MCD bypolls this time, the Aam Aadmi Party fielded its dedicated workers as candidates, and through its verdict, the people of Delhi have made it clear that public support in the city is steadily strengthening in favour of the AAP," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

In just 10 months, public trust is once again returning rapidly towards the Aam Aadmi Party, he said.

"Delhi is very soon returning to positive politics and good governance," he added.

AAP leaders said the BJP had failed the litmus test and said it was losing ground in the national capital. PTI

