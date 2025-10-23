6 held for murder as student dies after assault at freshers' party in Latur college

A student died allegedly after being assaulted during a freshers’ party at a private college in Maharashtra’s Latur district, leading the police to arrest six students, officials have said.

The incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers’ party organised at the well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur, police said on Wednesday (October 22).

Minor dispute

A minor dispute that began while dancing during the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students. In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said.

Shinde sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. Following the incident, police registered a case of murder based on a complaint by one of the college-goers and arrested four students till October 16, according to an official release.

Booked for murder

Two more students were arrested on Tuesday (October 21) after their involvement in the assault came to light, taking the number of those nabbed to 6, stated the police.

All of them were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, among others, they said.

Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Pogulwar is heading the investigation into the case.

