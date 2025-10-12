Three held in connection with Durgapur medical college gang rape

Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the “gang rape” of a student of a private medical college at Durgapur in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The police are yet to disclose the identities of the three arrested accused. Two other accused are reportedly on the run.

“We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later,” news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying on Sunday (October 12).

Sources in the police told PTI that the mobile phones of the three accused were also seized.

Survivor's condition improving

The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police. Her health condition is reportedly "improving".

"The three accused were traced through mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway. We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend's role is also under scrutiny," a police source told PTI.

The accused had used the survivor's mobile phone to call another accused to the crime spot, he said, adding that it helped them identify the mobile phone numbers of all the accused.

Multiple raids were conducted on Saturday in the areas adjoining the private college to nab the accused. Forensic experts also collected evidence from the jungle where the incident took place, he said.

The crime

The medical college student, hailing from Odisha’s Jaleswar, was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur on Friday (October 10) night. The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

According to the complaint lodged by the student’s mother, the student was “abandoned” by the friend, and was dragged into the bushes by some men, who threatened to kill her if she shouted. They allegedly snatched her mobile phone too.

Reports suggest the friend had gone to seek help and by the time he returned with others, the accused had committed the crime and fled the scene.

Political mud-slinging

The incident has triggered political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.

It prompted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to express concern and urge his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to take swift action against the perpetrators.

Quoting Majhi, a CMO release said, "I am extremely saddened and heartbroken after learning about your daughter. I can feel the mental state of a father whose daughter was gang-raped. The state government is completely with you at this critical moment."

The chief minister said that the state government is currently stressing the speedy recovery of the medical student and her ability to lead a normal life. He has directed the superintendent of police of Balasore district to be in touch with the Durgapur Police and provide necessary assistance.

Majhi told the survivor's father that he has urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the culprits get the strictest punishment and that a senior Odisha official is in touch with the West Bengal government and is providing all necessary legal assistance.

Women's panel members to visit college

Representatives of the West Bengal Commission of Women are likely to visit the college during the day and speak to the survivor and her parents.

Representatives of the West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF) and Abhaya Manch would be visiting the college later on Sunday. They condemned the gang rape of the MBBS student, WBDF president Dr Kaushik Chaki said.

West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, has been in news of late for a series of crimes against women on campus since the shocking rape-murder of a medical student at the state-run RG Kar Medical College Hospital in August 2023. Another rape rocked a law college in June this year. Shortly after that, a woman was allegedly raped by a student of the prestigious IIM-Calcutta at a hostel in July.

