Social media post triggers communal clash in Gandhinagar village; 50 detained

Tensions flared in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday (September 24) after two groups clashed over a social media post.

Heavy police deployment was rushed to Bahiyal village in Dehgam, Gandhinagar district, following a communal clash late Wednesday night triggered by the online remarks.

Also Read: Karnataka to deploy Special Action Force to tackle rising communal clashes

Social media post triggers clash

As the clashes grew violent, the groups engaged in stone pelting, vandalism, and even set shops and cars ablaze. Stones were even struck at a garba venue in the village.

The dispute began when some villagers posted “I love Mohammed” on social media. In response, one Hindu youth allegedly posted “One should write I love Mahadev” along with some derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The clash was triggered by a Hindu youth allegedly posting "I love Mahadev" in response to a social media post by some villagers stating "I love Mohammed".

Following this, a group of Muslims went to his shop, threw objects outside, and set them on fire. The situation escalated further with both communities resorting to stone pelting and arson, according to Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Shops gutted, vehicles vandalised in Jalgaon clash; 7 arrested

Police urge peace

Police forces have been deployed across the village to maintain law and order and are taking all necessary steps to ensure peace as the situation remains tense.

So far, 50 people have been detained. No casualties have been reported so far, though several individuals sustained injuries.

An investigation is underway, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend all those involved in the clashes. The police have appealed to the residents to remain calm and not succumb to provocations.