Maharashtra: Shops gutted, vehicles vandalised in Jalgaon clash; 7 arrested

A violent clash broke out between two communities in Maharashtra Jalgaon on Tuesday (December 31) night over a petty dispute between the driver of a minister’s car and a group of locals, leading to arson and vandalism. Seven people have been arrested in the incident.

While the altercation took place late on Tuesday night, incidents of violence were reported till early Wednesday (January 1) morning though the situation is now under control, a police official told PTI.

What triggered the violence?

The incident occurred in Palthi village in Kasaiwada area on Tuesday night after Mahayuti minister Gulabrao Patil’s wife was crossing the village in an official car.

Police said there was a heated exchange between a group of locals and the driver when the latter honked and asked them to give way.

However, other reports say that the car allegedly hit a man from the village, prompting an angry mob to surround it and have an altercation with the driver.

Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and the minister for water supply and sanitation, was not present.

Mob burns shops, damages vehicles

Police said while the argument ended at the spot, some people from the locality later went to a village square and protested. Another group then arrived there, leading to clashes. Several shops in the village were burnt and public property was damaged, police said.

Reports said the mob also assaulted the Patil’s driver and vandalised the car.

Curfew imposed, situation under control: Police

Additional police personnel, State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police teams alongside fire brigade vehicles were deployed in Palthi village, an official told PTI, adding that the situation was now under control.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar, a curfew has been imposed in Palthi until 6 am on Thursday (January 2) as a precautionary measure.

While a probe is underway, police have also detained several people for arson and damaging public property while a case has been filed against 20-25 unidentified individuals.