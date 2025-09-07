Heavy rains paralyse Gujarat: SDRF, NDRF step up as rivers swell and roads cut off

Torrential rainfall across Gujarat has left rivers swollen and created a flood-like situation in several districts. With heavy downpours in upstream areas, water inflows into rivers have surged, causing dams to overflow and water levels to cross danger marks.



Also read | North Gujarat's spice, dairy sectors eye boost from regional summit

Amid this situation, rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are underway in various districts.

Rescue efforts bear fruit

In Banaskantha district, a young man was trapped for 16 hours in the raging waters of the Banas River near Amirgarh. Clinging to rocks to save his life, he was eventually rescued in a high-risk operation by the SDRF, drawing relief and praise from locals.

In Sabarkantha’s Khedbrahma, nine people, including women and children, were stranded in the rising Sabarmati River while grazing cattle. The NDRF launched an immediate rescue mission and successfully evacuated all nine.

Dharoi Dam gates opened

In Mehsana, eight gates of the Dharoi Dam were opened by 9.25 feet, raising water levels of the Sabarmati River. Downstream, in Ahmedabad, the Sabarmati overflowed onto both banks, submerging the riverfront walkway. A similar situation was reported in Gandhinagar’s Mansa taluka, where the river took on a fierce form.

Crocodile scare in Bhuj

In Kutch’s Bhuj region, two crocodiles were spotted together in the Papdi River near Bhindiyara village, sparking fear among residents.

Meanwhile, the Moj Dam in Upleta, Rajkot, overflowed again, prompting officials to issue alerts to downstream villages and warn against movement along the riverbed.

In the Aravalli district, a landslide triggered by heavy rain blocked the Shamlaji–Udaipur highway. Highway authorities have begun clearing rocks to restore traffic movement.

One feared dead in landslide

A stretch of approximately 200 metres of road on the hills between Mangarh and Bhamrikunda villages in Santrampur taluka, Mahisagar district, collapsed, triggering a landslide on Sunday after the district experienced torrential rain over the past two days.



Also read | Six killed in Pavagadh temple ropeway accident in Panchmahal, Gujarat

Consequently, a private vehicle reportedly fell off the hillside and has not yet been rescued. One person is feared dead. The Mamlatdar of Santrampur, along with a rescue team from the SDRF, has reached the site and is working to pull the car out.

Notably, the Mangarh-Bhamrikunda road serves as a key link connecting Central Gujarat with Rajasthan. Following the landslide, a stretch of five kilometres along the route has been blocked by district authorities.

Mahisagar Collector Arpit Sagar said, “We have advised locals and travellers to avoid the hilly stretch along Mangarh. After the landslide, major cracks have developed along the road. Those travelling to Rajasthan from Central Gujarat will now have to take the alternate route via Kheda district.”