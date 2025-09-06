Six killed in Pavagadh temple ropeway accident in Panchmahal, Gujarat

Six people have died after a cargo ropeway slammed into the ground as its cable snapped at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the death toll, adding that police and fire brigade teams have rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were on.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident took place as the cable of the ropeway broke. The report further stated that the Panchmahal Collector has confirmed that the deceased included two liftmen, two workers, and two others. The collector said that the accident occurred at around 3.30 pm.

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit.

Also Read: Surat: 2 workers killed, 20 injured as blast triggers fire at textile unit

Ropeway was shut for public use

But the ropeway was shut for public use due to adverse weather conditions, officials said.

Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages, and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hilltop has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Police, Godhra-Panchmahal range, Ravindra Asari said that the deceased included three local residents, two from Kashmir, and one person from Rajasthan, adding investigation was on to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported the Hindustan Times.

"According to the reports I have received, there were two ropeways to go up Pavagadh, one for goods and materials, and another for passengers visiting the temple. The goods ropeway car near Tower Number 1 experienced a wire failure, causing it to fall. The six labourers aboard the goods ropeway also fell and lost their lives. All bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem," said the state's Minister Rushikesh Patel, as quoted by IANS.

Also Read: Chandola evictions: Homeless, jobless & branded ‘illegal’ overnight | Gujarat

Deceased identified

A government officer said that the deceased had been identified as Annaji alias Bhairavlal Ratilal Jat from Gitawas in Rajasthan, who worked at a hotel; Mohammed Anwar Mahmad Sharifkhan and Balvantsingh Dhaniram, both residents of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, were employed as ropeway operators; Dilipsinh Narvatsingh Koli was deployed as temple security; Hiteshbhai Hasmukhbhai Baria, working at the temple’s food service facility; and Sureshbhai Rayjibhai Koli, a flower trader, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Panchmahal district administration has ordered a probe to ascertain the reason why the cable snapped and to review the maintenance and operational safety of the infrastructure. A government official said that investigators were looking into whether the trolley was overloaded and if there were any lapses in routine checks and maintenance.

(With agency inputs)