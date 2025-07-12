How Dalit lawyer Satyesha Leuva defied odds to become Gujarat sarpanch

At the age of 25, Satyesha Leuva, a lawyer by profession, was elected sarpanch of her native village, Vadvasa, in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district at the end of June.

The win has turned heads not because of her age, but because the Dalit woman belongs to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – a party with almost no presence in Gujarat.

No family history What makes her win even more remarkable is that Satyesha has no family history of Left politics. Her father is an advocate, her mother studied law but never practised, her brother works at the India Post, and her sister is a nurse. Traditionally, she comes from a family of Congress sympathisers, and yet, in a state politically dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Satyesha chose to join the SFI and the CPI(M). In the recently concluded SFI All India Conference, Satyesha was elected the All India vice-president. She’s also a permanent invitee to the CPI(M) Gujarat State Committee. Also read: Gujarat: How Dalit women are fighting hard to retain a 36-acre plot in Dholka She did her schooling from a grant-in-aid school in Sabarkantha, before moving on to do her BSc, LLB and LLM from Gujarat University. Activism was not in her plans, but it happened. Beginning of activism Before 2019, SFI had not held a state conference in Gujarat since 1989, pointed out Satyesha in an interview with The Federal. It had all but disappeared from campuses and public memory. That was until Nitish Mohan, an engineering graduate from Kerala who had done his schooling in Gujarat, was sent to the state to revive the organisation. “He really built the organisation and established our presence. Initially, it was my elder brother Aagman who joined SFI when he was in college. At that time, my parents and even I used to tell him not to go to all these political events. But he was adamant. One day, there was a mass fund collection for Bhagat Singh’s anniversary. I also went along. We stood with boxes in the Darwaza market in Ahmedabad and asked for funds. I met so many like-minded and progressive people there. I knew this was the place for me,” she recounted. Her role in activism grew during the pandemic and after the Hathras incident where a Dalit girl was raped and murdered. “During the Covid pandemic, we went back to Vadvasa because there was no lockdown there as such. Some of my SFI comrades and I began organising small evening meetings in nearby villages on the Hathras issue and gender and caste violence. We mobilised people in 11-12 nearby villages on the issue,” she recalled. It led to a historic rally in Himmatnagar attended by people from 35 villages, which drew media attention. “I realised something then. If people were detained, other comrades would march on. It was not just for show,” she said. Overcoming hurdles Her family opposed her in journey with SFI. At the time she joined the SFI in Gujarat, she was the only active woman member, she says. “Everyone welcomed me, but my family was worried. They would ask me why I have to spend so much time with the boys. They were concerned because some of our campaigns required me to stay outdoors for 3-4 days at a stretch. I met with a lot of reluctance,” she says. Watch | Gujarat Dalits reclaim their land after 40-year struggle But as she continued to work on people’s issues, she was met with more acceptance. “During the lockdown, many students couldn't pay school fees. Transfer certificates were withheld. Schools refused to promote students unless full payment was made. We took up these cases, campaigned hard, and got fee waivers for many. There were also scholarship issues, especially for SC/ST and OBC students. Slowly, my family began to see the value in what I was doing,” she explained.

Celebrating her win

In sync with Left ideology