Gujarat: Why Muslim-owned dhabas are crying foul over losing licence

The modest Hotel Tulsi, along the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway, stood deserted around 6.30 pm late last week.

A few staffers sat scattered around the otherwise busy dhaba as some men belonging to the Bajrang Dal stood across the road dissuading people from dining there.

“The hotel belongs to a Muslim and hence no one should dine there. The Hindu name is just to deceive customers. We cannot trust them,” said Nitesh, a Bajrang Dal member who stood across the road from the hotel, celebrating the cancellation of the licences of 27 such eateries across Gujarat.

'Muslim owners, Hindu names'

On January 23, the state government permanently cancelled these licences. The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) also announced on the same day that buses shall not stop for meals at these eateries as they were “being run by Muslim owners, but under Hindu names”.

The GSRTC notification stated: “Citizens had noticed that some of the hotels that won the bids and signed deals with the GSRTC were using Hindu names even though they were owned by Muslims. As a result, there were demands to investigate such hotels and take appropriate action. Accordingly, GSRTC took action and cancelled the permits of 27 such hotels.”

However, state Transport Minister Harsh Sanghvi maintained that the licences were cancelled as they were found to be "dirty and unhygienic". “The step has been taken keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of the passengers,” Sanghvi wrote on X.

After 2 decades, suddenly 'unhygienic'

The eatery owners, however, rubbish the claims that their establishments are dirty. They have a different story to tell.

“Take a look at my hotel, feel free to check even the kitchen. You won’t find anything dirty or unhygienic," the owner of Hotel Tulsi, who was not willing to reveal his identity, told The Federal. "We take care that our food is freshly cooked and leftovers are distributed among homeless people. We have been running this eatery for more than two decades. Suddenly, we are unhygienic!”

“Yes, my eatery has a Hindu name and it has never been a secret. We do not serve non-vegetarian food. We do not even serve eggs or products containing eggs. Besides, we do not wear our religion on our sleeves. My entire staff, though Muslims, do not have beard or wear skull caps or even a kurta. I am the only one who wears skull cap, and that too only on Jumma (Friday), while sitting at the counter. Yet I have had no complaints in so many years from customers of any religion. Every day, at least 11 buses stop at my eatery. Today, none have,” he added.