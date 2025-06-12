Ahmedabad Boeing crash to vanished IAF plane, 7 major air tragedies in Gujarat

Gujarat has witnessed several significant aviation incidents over the years. Here's a list of major air tragedies in the state:

1. Air India Flight 171 crash – Ahmedabad (June 12, 2025)

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff into the Meghani Nagar residential area. The aircraft was carrying 244 individuals (232 passengers and 12 crew members). This incident marks the first-ever crash involving a Boeing 787 since its introduction in 2009.

2. Indian Airlines Flight 113 – Ahmedabad (October 19, 1988)

Flight 113, a Boeing 737-200 travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, crashed on its final approach to Ahmedabad Airport. The accident resulted in the deaths of 133 out of 135 people on board, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India's history.

3. Gujarat Beechcraft incident – Kutch (September 19, 1965)

During the India-Pakistan War of 1965, a civilian Beechcraft Model 18 aircraft carrying Balwantrai Mehta, the then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, was shot down by a Pakistani Air Force F-86 Sabre jet. All eight individuals on board, including Mehta, his wife, and staff members, perished in the attack.

4. Indian Air Force An-32 disappearance – Arabian Sea (March 25, 1986)

An Indian Air Force Antonov An-32 aircraft disappeared over the Arabian Sea while on its way from Muscat, Oman, to Jamnagar, Gujarat. All seven personnel on board were presumed dead, and the aircraft was never recovered.

5. Jaguar Fighter Jet crash – Jamnagar (April 2, 2025)

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar during a routine training sortie. Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav lost his life in the incident, while his co-pilot managed to eject safely. The pilot's actions prevented the aircraft from crashing into populated areas.

6. Trainer Aircraft crash – Amreli (April 22, 2025)

A training aircraft from a private aviation institute crashed in a residential area of Amreli's Shastri Nagar. The solo pilot on board died in the crash, which caused panic among local residents.

7. Trainer Aircraft crash – Mehsana (March 31, 2025)

A trainee pilot sustained injuries when a trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy crash-landed in an open field near Ucharpi village in Mehsana district. The incident was attributed to technical issues.