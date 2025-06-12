Ahmedabad Boeing air crash: Top 10 deadly crashes in India in past

In a shocking development, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight bound for London and carrying 242 passengers aboard crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday (June 12).

Even as rescue operations are underway and there is no word on any fatalities, the incident has become a reminder of fatal crashes that claimed significant lives in the past.

Here is a look at the top 10 deadliest air crashes that India witnessed in the past:

1. Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision (1996) – 349 dead

Two commercial aircraft, a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 and a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747, collided mid-air near Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. It remains the deadliest mid-air collision in aviation history.

2. Air India Flight 855 (1978) – 213 dead

A Boeing 747 crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after take-off from Mumbai. A malfunctioning instrument and spatial disorientation of the captain led to the crash.

Also read: Ahmedabad LIVE: Air India flight with over 230 passengers on board crashes

3. Air India Flight 182 (1985) – 329 dead

This Boeing 747, flying from Montreal to Delhi, exploded mid-air off the Irish coast due to a bomb planted by Sikh extremists. Most victims were Canadians of Indian descent. Even though the crash occurred over international waters, it had a significant bearing on India.

The bombing was a pivotal event in Indian aviation history and prompted global security reforms. It remains the worst aviation terror attack involving an Indian carrier.

4. Air India Express Flight 812 (2010) – 158 dead

A Boeing 737 overshot the runway while landing at Mangalore Airport and crashed into a valley. Misjudgment by the pilot and challenging runway conditions were cited.

5. Indian Airlines Flight 113 (1988) – 133 dead

The aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Ahmedabad under poor visibility conditions. Pilot error and inadequate approach procedures contributed to the accident.

6. Indian Airlines Flight 491 (1993) – 55 dead

A Boeing 737 collided with a truck during take-off from Aurangabad, causing a crash and fire. A total of 55 people were killed, many due to inadequate ground clearance.

7. Indian Airlines Flight 257 (1991) – 69 dead

The aircraft crashed into a hill near Imphal during its descent. The pilots reportedly descended below the minimum altitude without visual contact.

Watch: Frequent air crashes? Don't worry, it's still the safest mode of transport

8. Alliance Air Flight 7412 (2000) – 60 dead

A small turboprop aircraft crashed into a residential area near Patna Airport after engine trouble and mishandling by the crew. It caused a large fire on the ground as well.

9. Air India Express Flight 1344 (2020) – 21 dead

Air India Express Flight 1344 was a scheduled international flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Kozhikode, India, on August 7, 2020.

The Boeing 737-800, operating under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport in Kerala. Twenty one people including both pilots were killed while over 100 passengers were injured.

Pilot error, systemic issues, the airport’s tabletop runway design and lack of runway end safety areas, coupled with inclement weather were blamed for the crash.

Also read: Azerbaijan Airlines crash: Survivor accounts, fuselage holes fuel theories of Russian strike

10. Tata Airlines crash at Juhu (1938) – 1 dead

This early crash took the life of JRD. Tata’s trusted pilot, Nevill Vintcent. Though only one fatality occurred, it significantly impacted early Indian aviation development.