Modi's comment | 'Whole world knew the Mahatma,' say Gandhians

Outraged academics, Gandhians and political actors have flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying thatMahatma Gandhi became known globally only after Richard Attenborough made an award-winning film on him.

Researchers quoted historical pieces of evidence to prove how the Indian icon was well recognised even before the film Gandhi came out in 1982.

What Modi said

In a television interview earlier this week, Modi accused his predecessors of not leveraging Gandhi’s legacy.

He said: “Mahatma Gandhi was a noble soul of the world. Was it not our responsibility that in these 75 years, people in the world know about Gandhi? No one knew about Gandhi. When the ‘Gandhi’ film was made, for the first time there was curiosity in the world about him.”

Honouring Gandhi

Chennai-based writer VR Devika told The Federal that as many as 40 countries including Britain and the US had released postage stamps on Gandhi, showing how he was revered globally. She said the first biography of Gandhi by Louis Fischer was published way back in 1930.

And, when Gandhi was assassinated in 1948, the world expressed outrage. Even the UN lowered its flag to mourn his death. Albert Einstein paid one of the most quoted homages to the Indian independence leader, she said.

Devika also said that when Gandhi visited Chennai in 1896, he was so popular that scores of college students reached the rail station to receive him. “He was an established leader even before he was recognized in the ‘Gandhi’ biopic,” she said.

Many 'Gandhis' globally

A Annamalai, who heads the National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi, said he could not believe what Modi had said. “I don’t know why he made such a statement,” he told The Federal.

Annamalai pointed out that Li Linsi was known as the Gandhi of China, AT Ariyatne was recognised as the Gandhi of Sri Lanka, Martin Luther King was known as the Gandhi of America and Toyohiko Kagawa was recognized as the Gandhi of Japan.

He said Gandhian philosophy attracted not just thinkers and established leaders but also common men in various countries for over a century.



“It is not mere popularity but the respect and love for Gandhi and his ideals that have made people shower love on him,” said Annamalai.

Kharge 'amused'

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party with which Gandhi was associated for decades, said he found it amusing that Modi was so ignorant.

“In our times, we had texts in school. If he would have read them, he would not have said anything like this,” Kharge said.

“The whole world knows about Mahatma Gandhi. There are statues in front of the UN (United Nations). Many leaders praise Gandhi… At least 70-80 countries have his statues.”

Police complaint

A furious Guwahati-based film producer and Rajat Kamal Award winner Luit Kumar Barman has filed a complaint against Modi with the police in Guwahati, accusing him of disrespecting Gandhi.

“As a citizen, we cannot accept any insult to the Mahatma. He is larger than life and no film is required to introduce him to the world. By comparing Gandhi with a film, Modi has defamed Gandhi along with the people of India,” he said.

'The sun who gave strength'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out Gandhi had inspired countless men and women across the world.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the sun that gave strength to the whole world to fight against darkness… He does not need any certificate from a ‘shakha’ educated,” he said, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ‘shakhas’. Mahatma Gandhi was born at Porbandar in Gujarat in 1869. It was Rabindranath Tagore who gave him the title ‘Mahatma’ while he led the country’s independence movement. Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu fanatic in New Delhi in 1948.