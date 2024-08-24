The Federal
Watch | Gujarat Dalits reclaim their land after 40-year struggle

After 40 years of struggle, Dalit families in Gujarat finally reclaim their land with the help of MLA Jignesh Mevani. This is a significant development in their fight for justice and equality

Damayantee Dhar
24 Aug 2024


Gujarat
