Ahmedabad teen’s suicide raises telling questions on use of Disturbed Areas Act

A 15-year-old girl’s death in Ahmedabad has triggered outrage and raised tough questions about the misuse of Gujarat’s Disturbed Areas Act. Sania, who aspired to become a police officer, allegedly died by suicide on August 9 after relentless harassment over a property deal involving her family.

House dispute

The ordeal began in October 2024, when Sania’s mother, Shahjahan Banu Khosro, purchased a house for Rs 15 lakh from Suman Sonavde, a Hindu resident of Gomtipore. Payment for the house was cleared by December, but before the handover, Suman’s husband passed away. After the mourning period, the Sonavde family allegedly refused to transfer the property and instead began harassing Shahjahan’s family.

In January 2025, Shahjahan approached Gomatipur Police for help. However, instead of taking action against the sellers, the police allegedly threatened her under the Disturbed Areas Act, warning her about dire consequences for buying a Hindu-owned property.

Violence, intimidation

On August 7, the situation escalated into violence. Seven members of the Sonavde family allegedly attacked Shahjahan, her elder daughter Rifat, her son Mohammad Hussain, and Sania. Hussain suffered head injuries while Sania was badly bruised.

Shockingly, the police filed a case only against Manav, Suman’s son, who was granted bail the very next day.

Sania, devastated by the repeated assaults and humiliation, left a note naming seven members of the Sonavde family as responsible for her death. Despite this, police reportedly delayed registering an FIR for five days.

Law under question

The Disturbed Areas Act, first enacted in 1986, was intended to prevent distress sales of property in areas prone to riots or communal tensions. It requires buyers and sellers to obtain the collector’s approval through a no-objection certificate.

Locals now allege that the Act has instead become a tool of harassment against Muslim families attempting to purchase property. For them, Sania’s death is a chilling example of how laws meant to protect communities can be misused.

Community reaction

Residents of Gomtipore describe Sania’s suicide as a “black mark on the government.” Kaushal Ali, a resident of nearby Vijalpur, another declared disturbed area, said, “This is not just about one girl, it’s about so many families who are systematically denied the right to live with dignity.”

Since Sania’s death, the Sonavde family has disappeared, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Her case has become a rallying point for families across Gujarat who say they face daily discrimination while trying to buy or rent homes.

Larger implications

Sania’s story has struck a nerve in Gujarat. It has highlighted systemic police inaction, community-level discrimination, and the dangers of laws being used selectively. For many, her death is not just a tragedy but a reminder of how the vulnerable are left without recourse.

The minor who once dreamed of serving the law became a victim of its alleged misuse. Her death raises uncomfortable questions about whether Gujarat’s legal framework protects its citizens or marginalises them further.

