Why HYDRAA is loved by Telangana public and hated by politicians

The acronym HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency) is now as popular as the Charminar in Telangana. The birth of a government agency has never been greeted with so much fanfare by the public as that of HYDRAA, and BJP Lok Sabha MP Konda Visweswar Reddy has given a new name to Hyderabad as 'HYDRAABAD'.



Walkers and students are taking out rallies in support of HYDRAA. Activists are actively sharing satellite pictures of lakes past and present with HYDRAA. People now want the extension of HYDRAA to other districts of the state as well. 491 lakes encroached What made HYDRAA so popular and admirable is its mandate to protect the lakes and nullahs of Hyderabad which are encroached by politicians and influential realtors who built farmhouses and huge residential complexes. Soma Ilaiah, a fruit vendor on the Nagole-Bandlaguda Road in Hyderabad East wants immediate demolition of an encroachment on a nullah nearby. Pointing at a function hall and massive shed that sprang up a few yards away from his push cart, the migrant hawker narrated how the nullah that used to evacuate into the Nagole lake, disappeared before his eyes. He was inspired by the news that HYDRAA had demolished 166 encroachments owned by high-profile owners and recovered 43.94 acres of land. Lakes are aplenty in and around Hyderabad city. According to Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramaraka, there are about 920 lakes in Hyderabad and 491 have been encroached. Revenue officials facilitate encroachments by assigning a survey number to the lakebed, registration authorities legalise them by registering the land, and Municipal authorities grant permission to construct farmhouses. KTR's farmhouse While a farmhouse allegedly built in Janwada by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Ramarao (KTR) is a star attraction, names of Congress stalwarts including minister Ponguleti Srinivasulu Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, MLA G Vivek Venkataswamy, former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Yaski Goud and Anumula Tirupati Reddy, brother of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also figure in the list of lake grabbers. Questioning the proposal to demolish the Janwada farmhouse, in which he is residing, KTR released a list of lake encroachers that include Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy. Many politicians are struggling to defend their illegal structures.

2014: No encroachment





2017: Beginnings of encroachment





2024: A colony and many colleges have cropped up

The encroachments of AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi on a lake are quite popular. Every influential politician has a farmhouse on one lakebed or the other in Hyderabad. The demolition of N Convention Centre built in the lakebed by movie actor Akkineni Nagarjuna in the heart of the city made HYDRAA extremely popular and fearsome. Now, people are waiting with bated breath for HYDRAA's next target.

A farm house built by a Congress MLC on encroached land

HYDRAA, the brainchild of Chief Minister Reddy, was created on July 19, 2024, by the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development as an agency for planning, organising, coordinating and implementing measures for prevention of urban disasters.



What caught the people’s attention was its mandate to protect public assets such as parks, open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, nullahs, land parcels, roads, carriageways, footpaths, etc from encroachments. An able, non-controversial, low-key IPS officer AV Ranganath was appointed as the commissioner of HYDRAA. He became a supercop overnight with his silent operations. HYDRAA will spread its tentacles in Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) comprising the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and all urban and rural local bodies up to Outer Ring Road (ORR). What HYDRAA chief said The familiar sound and easy pronunciation of the acronym HYDRAA, unlike the abbreviations of other government bodies, has made it an instant hit. “A lot of thinking has gone into the selection of HYDRAA. We wanted an acronym that is catchy and easy to spell," HYDRAA chief Ranganath told The Federal.

HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath, IPS

According to Prof. BV Subbarao, a lakes and rivers expert, a movement is building up among the public in support of HYDRAA because the agency is seen as a liberator of Hyderabad from the clutches of lake encroachers.

