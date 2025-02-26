USAID fund freeze impact: India’s 1st transgender clinic in Hyderabad shuts down

US President Donald Trump's order to freeze USAID operations for 90 days has impacted India's first-ever comprehensive health clinic for the transgender community.

Opened in January 29, 2021 in Hyderabad, this pioneering transgender clinic, Mitr Clinic, was established thanks to USAID, the US government's largest humanitarian arm, which had partnered with Johns Hopkins University under the President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to make this happen.

However, Donald Trump’s executive order to freeze the operations of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for 90 days has impacted several initiatives across the world. The Mitr Clinic happens to be one of the casualties of this order signed by the newly-elected US President, said reports.

'Wasteful'

Earlier this month, US Senator John Kennedy had raised the issue that while some causes endorsed by USAID were good, the rest were "wasteful". And, he had cited the fact that USAID had given money for a transgender clinic in India. The far right media jumped on his statement and highlighted how Americans paid taxes so India can have a transgender clinic.

Kennedy's remarks on transgender causes reflects the Trump administration's crackdown on gender-sensitive causes, including the removal of anti-discrimination protections and courses on race and gender in schools.

India’s first-ever transgender clinic

After Mitr was set up, two more clinics were established in Maharashtra in July 2021 to provide comprehensive health care services, including general health services, guidance on hormone therapy, gender affirmation procedures, mental health counselling, HIV/STI counselling all in a "stigma free environment".

Telangana state too opened more such clinics to ensure healthcare for the transgender community.

Shortly after Mitr was set up, a free transgender clinic was launched in Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital in 2021. This was followed by the Telangana government opening 33 transgender health clinics across the state, called Maithri Clinics.

Mitr had marked a positive step towards ensuring equitable access to healthcare for the transgender community, according to media reports.

The state government reportedly has no plans to fund the Mitr Clinic since it is already funding and supporting the Maithri Clinics.

Activists hoped that Maithri Clinics will continue to support healthcare for transgenders in India.