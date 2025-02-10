Will queer power and resilience stand up to Trump’s 2-genders order?

On January 20, 2025, shortly after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that the federal government would recognize only two genders—male and female. This decision not only revoked decades of progress for the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States but also stirred global debates. Activists worldwide, including LGBTQIA+ advocates in India, voiced their outrage at this rollback of basic rights.

The order eliminates affirmative action, fundamental rights, and provisions for transgender, non-binary, gender-fluid, and intersex individuals. For intersex people, who account for approximately 1.7% of the global population, this rollback affects their right to live authentically without forced binary classifications. Activist and musician Raina Tahina, an indigenous, non-binary trans woman from the US, joined Ritash, an LGBTQIA+ activist from India, to discuss the implications of this policy and the broader fight for queer and trans rights.

Colonial roots of gender binary

Raina highlighted the colonial origins of gender binaries, emphasizing how indigenous cultures, including her own, recognized diverse gender identities before the imposition of binary norms by colonizers. “When the Spaniards arrived on Turtle Island [North and South America], they brought Christianity and these binary views,” she explained. These colonial legacies continue to shape policies like Trump’s, which she described as an expected but deeply harmful move.

Raina urged the LGBTQIA+ community to focus on resilience and collective action. “White supremacy works differently for us; it tries to destroy our spirit,” she said. Despite the challenges, she advocated for community-building, strength, and joy as key strategies for combating systemic oppression.

Global intersectionality: The Indian perspective

Ritash, based in India, drew parallels between the struggles of marginalized queer communities in India and the US. While both countries pride themselves on being large democracies, they often fail to uphold inclusive values. The discussion also reflected on the global significance of milestones like the Stonewall Rebellion in shaping queer rights movements.

Raina pointed out that addressing these challenges requires a trauma-informed approach. “We all experience trauma differently, regardless of gender and sexuality. Healing ourselves equips us to better support others,” she said.

Role of education and resilience

Both activists agreed that education and visibility are crucial in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. Raina criticized “Band-Aid solutions” like token representation, urging nations to prioritize research, education, and community development. “We need to stop relying solely on governments and start doing our own work,” she said, calling for proactive engagement from queer and trans communities globally.

Ritash echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that joy and resilience are at the core of the queer and trans identity. “Despite everything, we rise, we dance, we find joy in our existence,” they said, underscoring the power of collective action and visibility.

Way forward: Community and solidarity

In response to Trump’s policies, Raina and Ritash emphasized the importance of global solidarity among queer and trans communities. “Major democracies must act like democracies and empower their people,” Raina asserted. She stressed the need for nations to invest in education and research, as these are foundational to societal progress.

Raina also urged queer and trans communities to reclaim their narratives and visibility. “We need to continue having conversations, creating art, and showing up in our truth. Our resilience lies in our joy and love, even when the world tries to take them away,” she said.

Rising above hate

The Trump administration’s regressive policies have reignited the global fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. Activists like Raina and Ritash remind us that resilience and collective action are the keys to overcoming systemic oppression. As Raina aptly put it, “Despite everything, we’ve survived for centuries, and we’ll continue to thrive.”

