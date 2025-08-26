Telangana woman dies mysteriously; family alleges starvation, dowry harassment

As the country struggles to come to terms with the Greater Noida dowry murder case, in which a woman was allegedly burnt alive by her husband, a similar case has surfaced in Telangana.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kothagudem district, with allegations of prolonged starvation and abuse by her husband and in-laws.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death, and investigations are underway. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry-related harassment and cruelty.

Suspicious death

The woman was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances after allegedly being subjected to starvation, physical assault, and prolonged confinement by her husband and in-laws.

Lakshmi Prasanna, a native of Vishwannathapuram in Khammam district, married Poola Naresh Babu of Khanakhanpet in 2015. The couple had reportedly been living in Aswaraopet for the past three years.

According to her family, they had given dowry at the time of marriage, including two acres of mango orchards, half an acre of farmland, Rs 10 lakh in cash, and gold worth another Rs 10 lakh.

Parents allege torture and starvation

However, her parents allege that her life turned tragic after moving to Aswaraopet, where she was kept in confinement for nearly two years, denied contact with her family, and even barred from using a phone.

On Saturday (August 23), Naresh Babu reportedly informed his in-laws that his wife had fallen from the stairs and was hospitalised.

But when her parents rushed to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital in East Godavari district, they were shocked to find her body, bearing severe injuries.

Reports suggest there were visible marks of both fresh and old wounds across her body.

Investigation underway

Following a complaint lodged by her father, police registered a case of suspicious death. The complaint reportedly names Naresh Babu, his mother Vijayalakshmi, sister Dasari Bhulakshmi, and brother-in-law Srinivas Rao for harassment and cruelty,

The victim's family members alleged in their complaint that Naresh Babu and his family members were torturing her and eventually killed her for dowry.

Reports say the police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated an investigation into the matter. So far, no arrests have been reported, and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Naresh Babu’s brother-in-law denied the allegations, claiming that Lakshmi Prasanna suffered from anaemia and thyroid-related issues, and dismissed the charges of starvation and harassment as baseless.