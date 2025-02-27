Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescuers start cutting TBM, removing obstacles

The teams engaged in rescuing eight workers who remain trapped in a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool have begun cutting the part of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and other obstacles that are preventing them from going to the spot where they can search for the individuals. Conveyor belt expected to be repaired today Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad told the media that the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel is expected to be repaired over Thursday (February 27) to facilitate the transportation of debris.

#WATCH | Nagarkurnool, Telangana | Visuals from inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel where an operation is underway to rescue the workers trapped inside the tunnel after its portion collapsed on 22nd February. (Source: Rescue teams) pic.twitter.com/SLgPVvFTz2 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2025

“Yes, it’s already (gas cutting machines have gone inside). (Even during the) Nights, they did some cutting. Yes, it has already started last night,” the official told PTI when asked if the gas cutters had started working. Also read: Ground report: Buried alive? Anxiety peaks at Telangana tunnel collapse site Replying to a query, the SP said he cannot answer if the trapped individuals will be located over Thursday. Final push Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday (February 26) said the TBM stuck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners, and NDRF teams will make another last-ditch effort to rescue the eight persons who are missing, without compromising their own safety. Former minister and BRS legislator T Harish Rao is likely to visit the SLBC project, along with his party leaders, on Thursday.

#WATCH | Nagarkurnool, Telangana | SLBC tunnel collapse: Visuals from Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel where rescue operation is underway to rescue the workers trapped inside the tunnel after a portion of the tunnel collapsed on 22nd February.(Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/ajSzMXJT5q — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2025