Telangana pharma fire: ‘Powerful blast flung workers 100 metres away’

The force of the explosion at the pharmaceutical plant in Telangana was so powerful that some workers were thrown up in the air and fell about 100 metres away, according to eyewitness accounts of some workers at the site.

The death toll in the blast at the Sigachi Industries’ plant in Pashamylaram industrial estate, Sangareddy district, has reached 42, and officials feel there may be more casualties as bodies are still being recovered during rescue efforts.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha told journalists that there were approximately 90 employees at the plant at the time of the blast, according to a report by ANI.

“The explosion blew up the industrial shed completely, and the force of the blast was so intense that some of the workers were thrown up in the air and they fell down about 100 metres away,” said the health minister quoting workers.

Flames spread rapidly

The explosion on Monday morning (June 30) caused the manufacturing unit to collapse, with the flames spreading rapidly to adjacent buildings within the factory complex.

The Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, said that according to industrial experts, the blast occurred during the air handling/drying of microcrystalline cellulose.

Nagi Reddy said the rescue teams were not sure about the number of people trapped under the rubble.

Mahipal Reddy, the Patancheru MLA, accused the company of neglecting safety protocols. He said it was operating without any safety precautions, and alleged that the company’s management was not revealing the actual casualty figures.

Residents being evacuated

In the aftermath of the explosion, thick smoke has spread across the neighbouring areas, causing breathing difficulties for the residents.

The authorities have begun evacuating people from the surrounding areas as a safety precaution.

90-day shutdown

Sigachi Industries informed the stock exchange on Monday evening that production will be suspended for 90 days to facilitate repairs and restoration.

“The incident happened at approximately 9.20 am in the vicinity of our Hyderabad plant located at Pashamylaram, Phase -1,” said the company.

“In addition to the human losses, the incident also caused damage to certain ancillary equipment and civil structures within the facility. While the exact number of injured is currently being confirmed, the well-being of our personnel remains our foremost priority,” said Sigachi Industries in its filing to the stock exchange.

The company operates two other manufacturing units in Gujarat. It is a prominent producer of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), pharmaceutical excipients, and cosmetic and food ingredients’ products.