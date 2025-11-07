How Telangana’s Pharma City turned into a nightmare for farmers, local communities

The much-hyped Pharma City project near Hyderabad, once pitched as Telangana’s flagship industrial corridor, is now at the centre of farmer protests and environmental concerns.

Thousands of farmers from Yacharam and Kandukur mandals say the project has brought them nothing but displacement, pollution, and broken promises, especially from political leaders who once stood with them.

Demand to cancel Pharma City

A roundtable meeting was held in Hyderabad on November 5, demanding that the Congress government cancel the Pharma City government order (GO), as promised during the 2023 Assembly elections. Farmers from four villages in Yacharam mandal, along with women farmers, civil society, and rights groups, participated in the meeting.

They also urged the government to reinstate the names of farmers who were removed from the Dharani portal for refusing to give up their land and to grant them full land rights, including registration access.

Land acquisition under coercion

Under the previous BRS regime, over 13,000 acres were acquired for the Pharma City project, much of it being assigned land held by Dalit families. Villagers allege they were misled, threatened, or coerced into giving up their land. In villages like Medipally, Tatiparthi, and Kurmidda, resistance to land acquisition has been fierce and ongoing.

Farmers who refused to give up their land filed cases in the Telangana High Court. The court struck down 12 acquisition-related declarations and issued stay orders in others. Despite this, the names of protesting farmers were removed from the Dharani land portal, a move later termed illegal by officials in court. While some names were restored, many remain excluded from official records.

Congress's shifting stance

During the 2023 elections, Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka, rallied behind farmers, promising to cancel Pharma City and restore land rights. The party’s manifesto reflected this.

However, the Congress took a U-turn after coming to power, initially announcing Pharma City's cancellation, only to later propose a “Future City” at the same site. In court, the government even denied having scrapped Pharma City.

Farmers denied rights, benefits

Farmers resisting acquisition say they’re being denied access to welfare schemes like Rythu Bharosa. With their land records missing online, they can’t get bank loans or sell their produce to government agencies. Many feel they are being punished for not surrendering their land.

Police, political silence

Despite court orders, police forces have been deployed and fences erected in contested areas. Farmers claim they’ve written repeatedly to Congress leaders who once supported them, only to be met with silence. “The same people who promised us justice now avoid our villages,” said a protester at a recent roundtable.

Elections as protest

To spotlight their plight, ten farmers attempted to file nominations for the Jubilee Hills by-election. Authorities delayed issuing electoral rolls, and all nominations were later rejected on technical grounds, such as blanks in forms, despite similar issues being overlooked in the affidavits of mainstream party candidates. Farmers allege this was a deliberate attempt to block their participation.

Toxic development model

Activists and environmentalists warn that Pharma City is part of a larger trend, as industries with poor environmental records abroad are setting up operations in Telangana under relaxed norms.

These industries are reportedly releasing untreated waste into rivers and borewells under the pretext of “zero liquid discharge”, with little oversight from the Pollution Control Board.

Cronyism and bias

Locals say these industries are not hiring from the community, and that politicians and officials have been compromised. Protesting farmers and their supporters face police cases and job suspensions, while industrialists reportedly curry favour through bribes to stay shielded from scrutiny.

Call for unity

Speakers at the November 5 roundtable criticised the Congress, BRS, and BJP for supporting the same pro-corporate, anti-farmer development model. Even Left parties, they noted, have failed to take a clear stand. The meeting concluded with a call to unite struggles across the state for land, livelihood, and environmental justice.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)