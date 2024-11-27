Tiny Telangana village defies Revanth with fiery stir against pharma hub

A tiny village near Hyderabad has revolted against the Telangana government’s plan to set up a “Pharma Village” on its “fertile” lands. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s clarification — that what has been planned at Lagacharla village in Vikarabad district is not a “Pharma Village” but a pollution-free industrial corridor — is unlikely to pacify the angry farmers. At the moment, the village is in the grip of an uneasy calm after arrests were made over an attack on the district collector in this connection. Even to enter the village, located some 100 km from Hyderabad, you have to hoodwink the police personnel posted on the outskirts. If you manage to enter it nevertheless, no one is willing to talk. They will talk only if a local accompanies you. Taking a picture is not allowed. Phones are switched off. Even the mobile phone of a lawyer, who organised a visit by a fact-finding team, has been out of reach. Also read: SC ruling on govt buying private land raises both hope and doubts in TN Reddy’s pharma dreams Lagacharla, with a population of 2,500, along with three neighbouring villages, has been identified for setting up a “Pharma Village”, one of 10 proposed across the state by the chief minister. The village has been chosen for the first phase as it is located in the Kodangal Assembly constituency represented by the chief minister himself. Reddy was immensely confident that as his voters, the villagers would happily give away their land on a platter to bring to life his pharma dream and make land acquisition for the other nine “Pharma Villages” a cakewalk. But things have turned out otherwise. The Lagacharla Pharma Village is expected to come up on about 1400 acres. Locals and NGOs claim that the land earmarked for it is fertile, debunking the CM’s claim that it was an arid zone inhabited by lizards. The villagers argue that when government land is available nearby, why does Reddy want them to sacrifice their land?

Ever since the chief minister announced the establishment of a “Pharma Village” in February this year, Lagacharla has been up in arms

Govt package not enough

Since the village is merely an hour and a half away from capital city Hyderabad and forms part of a VVIP constituency, every villager is aware of the market value of their land. The talk among the villagers is that an acre costs around Rs 60 lakh. According to the Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), which works for the welfare of farmers, the compensation offered by the government is a pittance in comparison. “The government has offered three times its usual rate (Rs 30 lakh) as compensation along with a two-bedroom (2BHK) house. Many of the villagers already own bigger houses than that. None of the villagers is ready to part with their ancestral land for the Pharma Village,” said RSV convener Kanneganti Ravi. Hyperactivity of Opposition Ever since the chief minister announced the establishment of a “Pharma Village” in February this year, Lagacharla has never ceased to be in the headlines. Visits by leaders of opposition parties, including the BRS, the BJP, and those of the Left Front, have deeply politicized the village. Numerous civil society organizations have also lent moral support to the farmers’ resistance. The BRS has grabbed this golden opportunity to salvage its image and is at the forefront of the resistance against the “land-grabbing” government. The party’s working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) led a Maha Dharna on November 25 at Manukota in Mahabubabad district in support of Lagacharla farmers and called for a revolt against the acquisition of land of the poor. Also read: State cannot take over all private property, says Supreme Court The BJP’s firebrand MP DK Aruna, who hails from the region, has vowed that she would not let farmers’ agricultural land be grabbed under the guise of an industrial corridor or Pharma Village. This hyperactivity of politicians has created a sense of security among the farmers, prompting the chief minister to change tack on Pharma Village.

Attack on government officials The villagers’ anger found a vent in the attack on Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain on November 11. Villagers chased the collector’s convoy out of the village by pelting the cars with stones, leading to an unprecedented police deployment, arrests, and alleged midnight knocks and harassment. Former BRS MLA Patnam Narendra Reddy and many male members of the village were taken into custody even though the collector clarified that he was unharmed. As the people complained of “police harassment, physical abuse, and false criminal charges”, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) deputed a team to submit a report on the village’s situation. According to NHRC, “complaints have been submitted by at least 12 victims who visited the Commission praying for its intervention to save them from starvation”.

The fierce resistance from the villagers is expected to have a cascading effect on the remaining Pharma Villages proposed in the other districts as well